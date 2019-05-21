Local News

Local law enforcement shares Lightning in a Bottle statistics

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 02:50 PM PDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 02:50 PM PDT

     Lightning in a bottle was the largest arts and music festival to ever come to Kern County, and Tuesday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office shared their statistics from the 5-day event. 
     Of 72 calls for service, 21 resulted in an arrest. Many locals expressed concerns about the festival's reputation of drug use. The KCSO narcotics team reported 15 incidents that led to 3 felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests. 
     Drugs seized included 81 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of MDMA powder, 202 MDMA pills, 19 LSD tablets, 11.8 grams of Ketamine and 11.5 grams of Psilocybin, better known as psychedelic mushrooms. 
     Additionally, the search and rescue team helped 136 swimmers and retrieved 30 inflatables and rafts.
     Organizers of the festival, the Do Lab, paid for the costs that came with ensuring security, including the mandatory overtime of 14 KCSO sergeants and 42 deputies. They also paid the county $225 thousand to use the facility and also paid for improvements to the park's sprinkler system and kiosks. 
     Organizers said attendees often commented the venue was a good fit and they will consider it again for next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center