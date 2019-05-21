Local law enforcement shares Lightning in a Bottle statistics

Lightning in a bottle was the largest arts and music festival to ever come to Kern County, and Tuesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office shared their statistics from the 5-day event.

Of 72 calls for service, 21 resulted in an arrest. Many locals expressed concerns about the festival’s reputation of drug use. The KCSO narcotics team reported 15 incidents that led to 3 felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests.

Drugs seized included 81 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of MDMA powder, 202 MDMA pills, 19 LSD tablets, 11.8 grams of Ketamine and 11.5 grams of Psilocybin, better known as psychedelic mushrooms.

Additionally, the search and rescue team helped 136 swimmers and retrieved 30 inflatables and rafts.

Organizers of the festival, the Do Lab, paid for the costs that came with ensuring security, including the mandatory overtime of 14 KCSO sergeants and 42 deputies. They also paid the county $225 thousand to use the facility and also paid for improvements to the park’s sprinkler system and kiosks.

Organizers said attendees often commented the venue was a good fit and they will consider it again for next year.