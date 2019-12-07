Local law enforcement rallies around KCSO deputy treated for cancer

Kern County’s charitable spirit is once again on full display as a member of law enforcement faces his toughest fight.

The law enforcement community is banding together for Jesse Harker, a Kern County sheriff’s deputy battling cancer.

This year, Jesse and Chelsea Harker were looking forward to their Christmas vacation with their two young kids.

After multiple doctor’s visits over the last several months, Harker got the news he feared most.

“They told me — right before Thanksgiving – that I had lymphoma – Hodgkins lymphoma,” Jesse Harker said.

Harker realized the holidays would be different this year. “Everything changed… we had to get back on our feet,” he said.

In response, the Fuzz for Funds contest was extended. The program dedicated to supporting families of law enforcement will continue this month directly assisting the Harkers.

Chelsea Harker, Jesse’s wife, saw the impact right away.

“It’s almost like you could physically see the weight off his shoulders,” she said. “With the help of the 999 Foundation and BPD, we don’t feel so alone anymore.”

The Fuzz for Funds campaign will run trough Dec. 20 and all donations are tax deductible.

You can donate to the fund at this link.