Local law enforcement investigating a possible hate crime after protester’s car found on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inspired by the mass demonstrations across the country, 20-year-old Vonnesha Harris spent this past Sunday peacefully protesting in downtown Bakersfield. Alongside dozens of young African-Americans, she felt inspired to lead the crowd with different chants.

“I had a megaphone,” said Harris. “I told everybody to raise their signs and chant.”

The whirlwind evening ended around 11 pm, and Harris went home. During the following evening, around 9 pm, the Bakersfield native was called outside by a neighbor. There, Harris discovered her 2009 Chevy Impala had caught on fire.

“When I saw it, I knew it was my car,” said Harris. “My immediate thought was to cry.”

As the flames subsided, she shined her flashlight on the vehicle and discovered a message was left. There were a handful of racial slurs, etched on her door. They included phrases too graphic to show.

“I started reading it, and I was like okay, maybe it’s from the protest,” said Harris.

The chilling scene left Harris searching for answers on how or why this could have happened.

“I’ve dealt with racism my whole life, I used to get bullied for being black,” said Harris. “But, the scary part was that they’re damaging my stuff.”

The Kern County Fire Department and Sherriff’s office are conducting a joint investigation into the alleged arson. Lt. Joel Swanson told 17 News that they are working to determine if race played a factor.

“We are doing a joint investigation with FCFD to see if this tied to a possible hate crime,” said Swanson.

It is important to note, however, that the investigation is ongoing, and Lt. Joel Swanson says no potential suspects have been identified. Nevertheless, the incident has made Harris decide to no longer attend outside protests. Instead, she will focus on supporting her community while staying at home.

“I don’t want to go outside and show my face,” said Harris. “I don’t want to show what car I am driving, because I don’t even know what happened or who it was.”

Despite the dark day, Harris found a silver lining as community members set up a Gofundme and donated thousands.

“With the help of like my whole community, they already got me three thousand dollars for another car,” said Harris. “I could get another car today, and my car got set on fire less than 24 hours ago. So, that goes to show what happens when people come together.”

If you would like to donate, you can click on the button below.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.