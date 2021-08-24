Local law enforcement discusses how they’re working to prevent crimes in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Safe Neighborhoods & Community Relations committee met Tuesday to discuss ways local law enforcement is working to prevent crimes in Bakersfield.

The committee heard from police department officials about their ongoing methods to prevent violent crimes and keep people safe. They’re reaching out to local activists to help them do just that.

“We’re working with several different community-based organizations, including the Wendale Davis Foundation, Stay Focused Ministries and Compassion Christian Center,” Assistant Chief Brent Stratton said. “And within this city – working on a comprehensive violence prevention plan that isn’t just enforcement based.”

In addition to their work with these organizations to prevent crimes, Assistant Chief Stratton says new technology, like ShotSpotter – which picks up and triangulates gunshots around the city – is allowing them to more quickly respond to incidents