BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Korean War Veterans Association held a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the Korean War cease fire on Wednesday.

Community members came out to the Korean War Veterans Memorial on Truxtun Avenue to pay tribute to local servicemembers killed in action during the war and to honor their families as well.

During the ceremony, Mayor Karen Goh, City Councilman Ken Weir, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Senator Shannon Grove read the names of Kern County’s fallen war heroes.

The ceremony ended with a laying of wreaths by the Korean War Veterans Association of Kern County.