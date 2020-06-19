Local Juneteenth celebrations set for today and tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local media personality Danny Morrison joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the significance of Juneteenth and a conversation series he’s been hosting leading up to tonight’s celebration.

Bakersfield College has held a series of Juneteenth conversations called #LightACandle over a two week period. A final conversation will be available tomorrow at 7 p.m. and includes Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry, and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

“Juneteenth gives us the opportunity to tell our own story because it’s not in the books,”

said Morrison.

The event will also include a collection of singers, rappers, dancers, spoken word artists and more coming together in honor of the holiday.

For more information and to watch the final conversation, visit here.