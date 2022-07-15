BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich has been appointed to the Judicial Council of California, according to a court news release.

Dulcich is the first local judge since 1967 to be appointed to the Judicial Council, according to the court news release.

The court release said, Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye announced the appointment Friday.

“The council is made up of a diverse group of judges, court executives, attorneys, and legislators,” Cantil-Sakauye said in a news release. “Together we bring our varied perspectives to ensure the administration of justice is consistent, impartial, and accessible for the people of California.”