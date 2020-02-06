Local jazz artist Gregory Porter honored by state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Local jazz artist Gregory Porter was honored at the state capitol on Thursday.

Assemblyman Rudy Salas gave Porter an official resolution recognizing his musical talents and support of charitable activities throughout the state. Assemblyman Vince Fong, Sen. Shannon Grove and other state legislators attended the event.

“It is a privilege to recognize a local legend like Gregory Porter for his amazing work,” Salas said. “Not only has Mr. Porter made a positive impression on millions of fans, but he has participated in charitable performances throughout the state which have helped improve our communities. I would like to thank Mr. Porter for his contributions to California and for serving as an inspiration for those in our community.”

Growing up in Bakersfield, Porter was raised by a mother who was a minister. He was inspired by Nat King Cole while listening to his mother’s record collection. Through these experiences, Porter was able to learn how to sing and imitate some of the early jazz legends.

Porter rose to fame in 2010 with his unique brand of jazz, soul, and gospel. He went on to win two Grammy awards and has been nominated six times.

“It has been a wonderful experience to receive recognition from the State Assembly,” he said. “I would like to thank Assemblymember Salas and his colleagues for presenting me with an honorary resolution which recognizes the positive impact that music can have on strengthening the fabric of our communities and our state as a whole.”

Throughout his career, Porter has participated in various charitable performances and played multiple charity shows in Bakersfield that have benefited organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the Agapeland Christian Academy, Amnesty International and House of Ruth.