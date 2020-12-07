Local hotels offering special day-rates for those working remotely

With Kern County under stay-at-home orders from the governor’s office, local hotels are offering special rates for those who may be in need of a quiet place to get work done outside of their residences.

Locations and rates are as follows:

The Bakersfield Courtyard by Marriott offers its Work Anywhere Stay Pass that includes a $10 food and beverage credit, complimentary Wi-Fi with a 6am check-in and 6pm check-out time. Rates vary on availability and can be reserved by visiting www.Marriott.com. For any questions, please call 661-324-6660. The Bakersfield Courtyard by Marriott is located at 3601 Marriott Dr.

You can also work from one of Bakersfield’s newest hotels at the Home 2 Suites by Hilton. Their Workspaces by Hilton boasts a clean, flexible, and distraction free workday. You can reserve a King Studio for $90.35 or a Queen Studio for $96.35 which includes free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast with a 7am check-in and 3pm check-out. Reservations can be made by calling 661-368-2527. Home 2 Suites by Hilton is located at 8227 Brimhall Rd.

Doubletree by Hilton also offers the Workspaces by Hilton that includes complimentary Wi-Fi, refrigerator, ergonomic chair, available printing at front desk with 8am check-in and 5pm check-out time for $89. Reservations can be made by calling 661-323-7111. Doubletree by Hilton is located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Ct.

The Good Neighbor Rate at the Hilton Garden Inn for $79 includes complimentary Wi-Fi, mini fridge, microwave, a business center with access to computers and printer, and a large desk with ergonomic chairs. Reservations can be made on the Hilton Garden Inn website with reservation code #2538741 or by calling 661-716-1000. The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 3625 Marriott Dr.

The Quality Inn & Suites introduces their day rate program at $50 for a King suite. Reservation includes fiber optic high speed wireless and wired internet access, table and chair, microwave, refrigerator, air conditioning and heating, fax and copy services, as well as most stationery items available at front desk. Reservations are available by calling the property directly at 661-489-3951 Reservation includes 8:30am check-in and 5:30pm check-out time. The Quality Inn and Suites is located at 200 Union Ave.

The new Hyatt Place Bakersfield offers their day rate program for guests looking to change their work from home scenery. The day rate program includes breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, and use of a king bedroom from 7am-3:30pm. Rates and availability vary. For more information, please call 661-885-6300. Hyatt Place Bakersfield is located at 310 Coffee Road.

For more information on Bakersfield hotels and day rates, as well as things to see and do in California’s ninth largest city, please contact Visit Bakersfield at 661-852-7282 or info@visitbakersfield.com.

List compiled by VisitBakersfield.com