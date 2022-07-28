BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are to host a back-to-school event for kinder through 12th grade students, according to a news release from Dignity Health.

Dignity Health says, the hospitals will be handing out free backpacks, health information, free food, school supplies and more.

The event is to be held at Bessie E. Owens Primary School on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., according to Dignity Health.

Dignity Health says, children must be present to receive a backpack and it is while supplies last.