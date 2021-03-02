Local hospitals raising awareness of colorectal cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and local hospitals are encouraging the community to take an active approach in preventing the deadly disease.

Colorectal cancer — cancer of the colon or rectum — is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., but for many it is a preventable disease if it’s caught in its early stages.

Both Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente are working to raise awareness of colorectal cancer, with Kaiser offering residents a chance to walk through its “Strollin’ Colon,” a 12-foot-long, 10-foot-wide inflatable replica of a colon. It will be set up at the following locations:

March 1 – 7: Kaiser Permanente Stockdale Medical Offices 3501 Stockdale Hwy.

March 8- 12: Kaiser Permanente Ming Medical Offices 8800 Ming Avenue

March 15 – 19: Kaiser Permanente East Hills Medical Offices 3700 Mall View Road

March 22 – 26: Kaiser Permanente Chester Medical Offices 2620 Chester Avenue

March 27 – March 31: AIS Cancer Center 2620 Chester Avenue

April 1 – 5: Adventist Health Bakersfield Hospital 2615 Chester Avenue