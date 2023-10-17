ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Local hospitals and healthcare organizations are joining forces for a health and wellness event in Arvin.

Healthful Harvest is happening Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at Haven Drive Middle School, located at 341 Haven Drive.

Organizers say residents will be able to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines, as well as cervical cancer screenings, dental screenings and more. Additionally, there will be mental health resource booths and free food boxes.

Houchin Community Blood Bank will also be there for an on-site blood drive, according to organizers.

Organizers say the event is free to the public.