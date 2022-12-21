BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative needs volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time Count.

Organizers need 500 volunteers to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to the collaborative.

The annual count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The results are used to allocate resources to address homelessness and apply for federal and state funding.

The Point-in-Time Count is happening Wednesday, Jan. 25. For more information or to sign up, head to the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative website.