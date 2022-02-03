Local history keeps going up in smoke. Can the city do more?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is a sight we’ve been seeing in Bakersfield far too often of late. History – on fire.

A number of vacant buildings in Bakersfield have been damaged or destroyed by flames over the past year, buildings like this historic five-bedroom Craftsman designed home at Chester Avenue at 9th Street, built in 1909.

And then there was this old home, 2222 North Kern Street, burned to the ground on 2-2-22. You can still smell the wet, burned wood.

That home, south of the historic Alta Vista neighborhood, was also built in 1909. What’s going on? Stephen Montgomery of the city’s Historical Preservation Commission finds himself asking the same question.



“We have a long track record of historic and eligible to be historic buildings just going up in smoke one night,” he said. “I know of too many that suddenly erupt in spontaneous combustion.”

Montgomery said those fires are likely arson, based on past cases.

“That’s what it is,” he said. “Too many of our fires are just plain arson.”

The Bakersfield City Council is in the process of considering a budget that, if approved, would include a new appropriation to address the problem, $2.5 million in federal funding for the purchase of blighted buildings – which theoretically might have included one or both of these structures.

Montgomery says the city could do more.

“Perhaps we ought to look at some of the regulations in other cities on how they manage abandoned buildings,” he said. “In Fresno for example you’re not allowed to board with solid material on the windows that face the street. They’re required to put transparent material on there so police driving by can look into the building. Boarding it up with plywood or particle board is a message that it’s abandoned.”

Generally speaking, Montgomery said, Bakersfield is not giving proper respect to its architectural history.

“We have a systemic problem with our local code,” he said. “Buildings that would by any reasonable assessment have some kind of historic provenance can be demolished with just simply an application of a demolition permit without any consideration by the preservation commission. … All of a sudden I’m looking at dirt. Where’d that go?”

The overall effect – dangerous and expensive fires, and history going up in smoke.

KGET reached out to the Fire Department to learn the status of any fire investigations into these houses but had not heard back by late afternoon.