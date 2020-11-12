Local high schoolers make wreaths for Veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Ca (KGET)– For veterans in hospice care and senior living facilities, this year has been anything but normal.

The pandemic has forced them to live a very lonely and secluded life. But, some high schoolers from Centennial High are trying to change that by giving back to local veterans. With the help of students in the associated student body, they were able to create 35 wreaths for veterans. Each one personalized for a Veteran who fought for our freedom.

It’s more than just a work of art, it’s a history lesson for the youth and a “thank you” for our Veterans. Hoffman Hospice passed out the wreaths last week and say the Veterans were more than grateful that someone thought about them.