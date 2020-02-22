Local high school students compete at SkillsUSA Regional Conference

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local high school students were up bright and early Saturday morning as they competed for a spot in the Carpentry Skills state competition held in Ontario later this year. Students were given three hours to build a project from a set of plans they’ve never seen before.

The SkillsUSA Regional Conference kicked off Saturday at the Bakersfield Regional Occupational Center at 501 South Vernon Avenue.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., 17 high school students built a project with specialists from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America’s High School Program ensuring safety.

Each year, regional conferences are held throughout the nation to give Career Technical Education (CTE) students the chance to network and build relationships with other students. The conference allows students to showcase their technical and leadership skills they have been learning.