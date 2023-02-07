BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Team SOKCS will hold a half-time “sock toss” during the next men’s basketball game at CSUB to bring awareness to the lack and inaccessibility of socks among the Bakersfield homeless population.

According to a release, attendees can bring pairs of new socks to throw at the half-time portion of the game to win a prize and fill the donor’s truck bed with new wares to donate to the homeless.

The “sock toss” will take place on Feb. 9 at CSUB’s Icardo Center on 9001 Stockdale Highway from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Interested persons can contact Lauren George by phone at 661-889-7968 or Luigi Soper at 661-333-1408.