BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of water bottles are headed to Ridgecrest and Trona this weekend.

About 9,000 water bottles are among the truckload of items collected by local non-profit Christmas For Seniors and the Kern High School District’s PAL program.

The items are going to seniors displaced from their homes due to earthquake damage.

Costco donated many packs of water for residents.

The entire load is headed to the affected area Saturday at 10 a.m.