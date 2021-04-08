Local groups hope community urges developers to keep Old Town Kern train depot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts are underway to save the Union Pacific train station in the heart of Old Town Kern from the wrecking ball.

Last night, the Hub of Bakersfield and the Kern County Historical Society hosted a virtual discussion to talk about the station’s history and architecture. Union Pacific says it plans to demolish this piece of history and the HUB and KCHS hope to save it and possibly restore and repurpose it.

“There’s two camps of thought. You could leave the building as it is and say ‘well this is how the depot has been since the 1940s and that’s part of its history’ or you could take a really good example of a stucco depot that was restored back to its brick version — the El Paso Texas depot. It was a beautiful brick depot built around the same time as the Bakersfield depot,” said Jean-Guy Darbe, a draftsman and architectural historian who was the featured speaker for the discussion.

The groups also encouraged people to contact Union Pacific and urge the railroad not to tear down the old station.