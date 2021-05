BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two local groups are caravaning on Saturday throughout Bakersfield for a National Pride Ride happening around the country in support of the LGTBQ+ community.

The Free Mom Hugs group and Creative Crossing will be caravaning through the Oleander neighborhood, Westchester area and Downtown from noon to 1 p.m. The groups say you are encouraged to wave your pride flags and cheer them on as they pass by.