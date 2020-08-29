Local groups give away boxes of food to families in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Several organizations teamed up to offer free food for those in need in Lamont on Friday.

The food distribution event took place at St. Agustin Church on Myrtle Avenue as long as food was available. Every family that drove through, got a box of food thanks to the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

The president of the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce says supplies are needed in the area right now.

“We know that a lot of our community members are going without and now especially with out kids at home, we’re trying to provide that resource — extra food for their families,” chamber president Jose Gonzales said.

Gonzales says they got a large turnout Friday with several organization providing volunteers and supplies for the giveaway.