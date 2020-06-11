Local group to hold Heritage Park cleanup to ‘break down barriers of inequality’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — There have been many forms of protests against police brutality the past couple of days, but instead of marching and holding signs, a group known as Thee Next Steps Bakersfield is holding a community clean up event at Heritage Park.

The group says, “There’s always more to do to break down barriers of inequality.” On top of cleaning up the park, they will also help those in need and feed the homeless.

The event will take place at Heritage Park near the corner of Mt. Vernon and Bernard this Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.