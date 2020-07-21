Local group seeking artists to paint mural in honor of Patricia Alatorre

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Patricia Alatorre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local group Thee Next Steps Bakersfield is looking for artists to create a mural in honor of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre. The group is also accepting donations and wants to use this project to officially recognize Alatorre as “Bakersfield’s Daughter.”

Alatorre was killed earlier this month by a man who lured her from her home after they met on social media.

Thee Next Steps organizers say they originally wanted the project to be a surprise for the Alatorre family, but with their blessing, are now sharing the project with the community.

They are seeking professional mural painters willing to donate their time or offer a fair price. Donations such as paint, paintbrushes, and any other supplies are also welcome.

The group has also set up a GoFundMe account for the project, you can donate here.

If you are interested in being a part of the mural project or would like to donate supplies, you can contact Thee Next Steps Bakersfield via email at TheeNextSteps@Outlook.com. If you would like to donate supplies, specify the donations are for Patty.

You can also contact Thee Next Steps Bakersfield Founder Mo Ali by phone at 202-600-6623 if you’d like to donate your time, supplies or would like to learn more about the group.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News