Local group seeking artists to paint mural in honor of Patricia Alatorre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local group Thee Next Steps Bakersfield is looking for artists to create a mural in honor of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre. The group is also accepting donations and wants to use this project to officially recognize Alatorre as “Bakersfield’s Daughter.”

Alatorre was killed earlier this month by a man who lured her from her home after they met on social media.

Thee Next Steps organizers say they originally wanted the project to be a surprise for the Alatorre family, but with their blessing, are now sharing the project with the community.

They are seeking professional mural painters willing to donate their time or offer a fair price. Donations such as paint, paintbrushes, and any other supplies are also welcome.

The group has also set up a GoFundMe account for the project, you can donate here.

If you are interested in being a part of the mural project or would like to donate supplies, you can contact Thee Next Steps Bakersfield via email at TheeNextSteps@Outlook.com. If you would like to donate supplies, specify the donations are for Patty.

You can also contact Thee Next Steps Bakersfield Founder Mo Ali by phone at 202-600-6623 if you’d like to donate your time, supplies or would like to learn more about the group.