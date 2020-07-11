Local group rallies in support of killed soldier Vanessa Guillen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Locals are showing their support for murdered Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

On Friday evening, a group gathered outside the army recruiting office in Southwest Bakersfield.

The group said they want to show their support for Guillen and other military members who deserve justice.

Investigators in Texas said Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.

That suspect reportedly died by suicide, but a woman is facing charges for allegedly trying to help him hide Guillen’s remains.