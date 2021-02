BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The businesses most outwardly and obviously affected by pandemic related shutdowns have been, without much doubt, restaurants and bars. In California, as in most states, those businesses have been viewed as prolific potential incubators for the virus -- and as a result have been closed or restricted to outdoor service.

One of the state agencies tasked with enforcement of those restrictions has been Alcoholic Beverage Control, which has visited more than100 Kern County businesses with state-issued liquor licenses and since July has issued 14 citations to those businesses, including two in Bakersfield just last month -- Chuy's and the Pour House.