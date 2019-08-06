Local girl to represent USA at Taekwondo Championships in Canada

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- After trying piano, ballet and different sports, Kaitlyn Taberna, 12, found her passion three years ago, through Taekwondo.

Just nine months ago, she earned her black belt. Last month, the fighter took gold at the the 2019 USA Taekwondo Nationals in Minnesota.

Now, she’s celebrating another big win. Last week, Taberna won at the Amateur Athletic Union Nationals Team trials, making her a 2019 AAU Taekwondo National team member.

Next up, she’ll be competing in October to represent USA at the Canada Open.