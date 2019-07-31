Local Girl Scout hosts tennis clinic for underprivileged youth

A Bakersfield Girl Scout and Garces Ram, Alexsia Drulias, hosted a tennis clinic for underprivileged youth at the Friendship House Community Center, Tuesday.

Youth who enrolled in the in the clinic got free tennis lessons and over two-thousand dollars worth of equipment for the Friendship House Community Center.

Drulias correlated the clinic with her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest and most prestigious award a girl can earn as a Girl Scout. The tennis camp was used as a skill-building opportunity to educate underprivileged youth about the sport, technique, and sportsmanship.

Through sponsorship and tournament entry fees, Drulias raised $2,280 to purchase 40 rackets, four nets and bins, and 240 tennis balls for the center.

