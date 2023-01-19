BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young Bakersfield girl battling cancer received a heartfelt surprise while at a hospital in New York.

The lead singer from the band “The Plain White Tee’s” sang Delilah’s favorite song to her in the hospital in New York.

Delilah Love was only 4 years old when she started complaining of leg pain. After months of tests and scans, Delilah was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

She’s undergone more than two dozen rounds of chemo in the last two years.

Delilah is now home and her mom says she will get scanned next month and will find out if the chemo and radiation is working.

To donate to Delilah’s GoFundme click here.