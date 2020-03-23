Local girl gets a birthday surprise while self-isolating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– As the first weekend of self-isolation wraps up in Kern County, one local family is proving you can still celebrate while staying at home.

Little Berklee Sousa had been looking forward to her birthday party all month long.

“She was super bummed because she couldn’t have her birthday party that we were planning, and she’s been crying and upset all week,” said mom, Holly Sousa.

So, mom, Holly, and dad, Kenny, got an idea.

The pair decided to ditch the party and throw a birthday parade instead.

“It was such a good turnout I put something on my Instagram and my Facebook stories, and so many people messaged me: send me your address we want to come,” said mom, Holly Sousa.

“I was just really shocked by it,” said Berklee. “It was so cool to just see everybody take time out of their day and come here.”

And come they did… bringing all sorts of goodies for the birthday girl.

“People were throwing stuff out the window. Beads and cards and cookies and candy… It was so cool.”

But, the gifts weren’t the best part of the day for Berklee.

Instead, it was seeing her grandparents for the first time since the stay-at-home mandate.

“I can’t see them, and I can’t go near them,” said Berklee. “It was just cool to see them come by with everything going on right now”.

A reunion that Sousa won’t ever forget.

“When my parents came around the corner yesterday, she started crying and it was so, so heartwarming. I mean it made it all worth it, you know, just to see the smile on her face” said Sousa.

So even during this time of isolation, Berklee knows she’s never alone. A lesson her mom says we can all learn something from.

“I mean people are thanking me left and right for just the positivity, like the light in the darkness, right now, and it just showed that, you know, we are going to come together,” said Sousa. “We’re going to be stronger at the end of it I think.”