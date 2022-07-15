BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After months of fundraising, a Bakersfield boy is getting a service dog that could save his life.

When Justin Maness was 11 years old, he found out that he was a Type 1 diabetic.

You may remember, his story was featured on 17 News, after Justin became a Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador.

Justin is now 16 and while he works hard to manage his diabetes, he often cannot feel when his blood sugar is low or high, which can lead to dangerous and even life-threatening situations.

But Justin’s service dog, named Journey, will catch blood sugar fluctuations faster than any medical device.

Unfortunately, insurance does not provide coverage for a Diabetic Service Dog.

So Justin and his family needed to raise thousands of dollars to send Journey to Diabetic Alert Dogs of America for training.

In December, Westchester Kiwanis of Bakersfield provided Justin and his family with $25-hundred towards training Journey.

And Friday, the club announced an additional $12-thousand payment and presented Justin and his family with the final check for Journey’s training.

To top things off, Justin was reunited with Journey today after the dog spent two weeks in Las Vegas to get the training he needed.