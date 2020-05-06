Local four-year-old goes viral after making Tiger King parody portraying Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local four-year-old goes viral after making a “Tiger King” parody where she portrays both Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Four-year-old Ellie Cruz has been making videos since she was two and has now found her way to social media fame. Ellie’s mother, Melanie Cruz, posted Ellie’s recent video, a “Tiger King” parody, on Facebook where the video now has almost 3 million views and over 90 thousand shares.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is a Netflix series that centers on the murder-for-hire story of zoo owner Joe Exotic and his rival, cat-activist and non-profit owner Carole Baskin. The show gained popularity on social media after its release early this year.

Cruz says her daughter has never seen the show and just enjoys dressing up and portraying different characters.

“She just likes dress up, makeup and being different characters,” said Ellie’s mother, Melanie Cruz.

She even has her own show on Facebook called, “The Ellie Show” and Cruz has an Instagram page (@whimseymel) showcasing videos made by Ellie and her other daughters.