BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather will be picture-perfect this Valentine’s Day, and local florists have lots of orders to deliver.

At Log Cabin Florist, owner Hunaid Baliwala estimates the shop has purchased between 20,000 and 25,000 roses to use in arrangements.

The florist has over 200 arrangements already prepared, and will be taking walk-ins throughout the day.