Local firm Anacapa holding ice cream social tonight for Adventist Health workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local healthcare heroes can get their hands on a sweet treat tonight in recognition of National Nurses Week.

Local engineering firm Anacapa will host an Ice Cream Truck Social from 7-9:30 p.m. for the night shift at Adventist Health Bakersfield tonight. Anacapa President Timothy Couch says the social is meant to encourage and support hard-working first responders who have provided care to those battling COVID-19.

