Local firework booth sales benefit local organizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Have you bought your legal fireworks yet? Well if not, you still have time and you can buy them while investing in the community.

Firework stands have popped up and opened shop all across the city. But what makes some stands special is that the proceeds go back to the community.

“This fireworks stand was the idea of our mission society president here at Cain Memorial AME Church,” Pastor Tim Costin Jr. said. “Everybody is here working together to help those organizations especially those that give back to the community.”

Pastor Tim Costin Jr. runs the fireworks stand, and said their group has been working hard to sell their fireworks to fund their community programs.

The United Veterans of Kern County also had their own fireworks stand that raised money for programs that helped veterans who suffer from PTSD.

“Our mission is to provide money for the United Veterans of Kern County, Jose Carrillo said. “What we do is provide recreational activities for veterans, which helps with battling PTSD.”

Jose Carrillo operates the firework stand for the United Veterans of Kern County and is their secretary too. Carrillo says people should go to all the stands that give back to the community.

“What I say is people should visit all stands because we all have a good cause,” Carillo said.

Shane Madden is a local father and husband who came out to Carrillo’s firework stand specifically to help veterans.

“My brother is a retired air force [vet], my nephew just joined the army, and my grandfather was in the air force retired,” Madden said. “So for us supporting veterans is a huge deal in our family and it’s always nice to give to them since they’ve given so much to us.”

Madden said you should buy fireworks from local sellers.

“Get out there and support the local organizations don’t just try to support the big organizations whether it’s this one or the local schools that are doing their fundraising,” Madden said. “To me it’s just about supporting our local community.”

The shops will be open throughout the evening and night on Saturday and through the day on Sunday.