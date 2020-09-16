Local firefighters helping battle blazes across the state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local firefighters are helping battle the blazes across the state, and Tuesday morning a team of 17 firefighters and six engines left to help with the Sequoia Complex Fire burning east of Porterville.

Kern County Fire Deputy Chief Sean Fraley said it’s an example of the state’s “mutual aid” system.

“The group is to help the state manage and put out these fires, so that when we have a fire like the Stagecoach six or more weeks ago, everyone comes and helps us,” Fraley said. “Big state, lots of fires, everyone needs to help everyone.”

The strike team will be at the Sequoia Complex Fire for at least two weeks. There are currently about 65 Kern County firefighters assisting with fires across the state.