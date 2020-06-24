Local firefighters assist with the Hunter Fire in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Fire strike team that was helping control a fire in Tulare County was reassigned Monday to the Hunter Fire, which is burning south of Lockwood.

“Protecting our communities locally everyday and continuing to do all we can to assist our neighboring communities when they are in need,” said Kern County Fire in an Instagram post about Lockwood.

The fire had burned 140 acres and was 50 percent contained. The blaze started on Sunday and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story.