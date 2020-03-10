Local firefighters accepting books for Porterville Library

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- This week, Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire are teaming up to collect donated books for the Porterville Public Library and trying to rebuild three weeks after the blaze.

Fire devastated the Porterville Public Library claiming two fire fighters lives, and thousands of books on February 18th.

Communities continue to come together to honor the loss in Porterville.

The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire are working together to help tell a new story. one with hope, strength, and a new step towards healing.

The library was community oriented and holds a lot of memories for those who grew up in Porterville.

A community banding together to help those in need and held bring the city back to what they once were.

One Bakersfield resident wanted to keep her husbands spirit alive and donated his WWII and children’s books. She tried giving away the books but no one ever took them, so she felt this was the best place for them to go.

This isn’t the only book drive being held. two farming companies are teaming up, collecting books to restock the library.

That drive has collected over 200 books so far and even R.L. Stine — the writer behind the “goosebumps” series — is helping collect books.

There’s still time to donate. The book drive will be going on all week long. you can donate at any Bakersfield Fire station or Kern County fire station.