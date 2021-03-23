Local firefighter publishes book in hopes to spread awareness about job-related post-traumatic stress

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Derek Robinson, Kern County Fire Department Captain, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about his book “continue: Surviving the darkness, choosing to live.“

The book outlines Robinson’s battle with job-related post-traumatic stress disorder in hopes to raise awareness about trauma first responders endure and how to seek help.

If you are considering taking your own life, there are several resources to get help. The local crisis line is 868-8000. The national suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255. First responders can visit: healingourown.org, iaffrecoverycenter.com or firestrong.org.