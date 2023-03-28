BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighter’s Burn Foundation will hold its 12th annual “Send a Kid to Camp” luncheon to help send young local survivors of burn injuries to summer camp.

According to a news release, attendees who donate $25 will be served a lunch complete with a beverage, salad, side, and entrée.

Proceeds from the event will send local burn survivors aged five to 16 to a special weeklong, residential summer camp, which will provide fun games, activities and enable burn recovery through interaction with peers, organizers say.

The “Send a Kid to Camp” luncheon will take place April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Outback Steakhouse at 5051 Stockdale Hwy.



Call 661-834-7850 to reserve a table or call 661-624-2184 to order a to-go plate.