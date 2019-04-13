Local filmmakers pursue their dream at the Cannes Film Festival

Two Kern County filmmakers are packing up and heading to the Cannes Film Festival in France next month.

They don't know if their film has made it into the festival, but remain hopeful "Lost Souls" makes the big screen.

It's the story of an immigrant family from Cuba living in Kern County. It was shot all in Kern County.

Trouble begins when they notice their young daughter starts exhibiting strange behavior. They then reach out to a priest to perform an exorcism.

"Lost Souls" won best feature at the United Artist Film Festival.

A free screening for the film takes place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Reading Cinemas at the Valley Plaza Mall.