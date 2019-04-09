DELANO, Calif. - A local father plans to pay it forward this coming easter.

James Wright is hosting an event to say thank you to the community who lifted him up when he fell on hard times.

“I try to make someone smile at least every day," said Wright.

Life hasn't always been easy for Wright, but adversity is where he's found strength.

Four years ago, while living in Los Angeles, Wright's wife struggled after having gallbladder surgery

“She ended up having to take pain killers and she got addicted to them,” said Wright. “She ended up abandoning us."

Seven-year-old Darby and 8-year-old Dean were only three and four at the time.

“After she left us, I wanted to help people because I needed help and I figured you give and you get," said Wright.

He started his own non-profit: Grab a Plate

“We catered to homeless, veterans, people in need and fur babies because animals are just like children," said Wright.

Wright split time between his job selling Disney collectibles and his non-profit.

"I focused more on the non-profit than on store, so I didn't have enough money to compensate my merchandise and I ended up going broke and bankrupt," said Wright.

Wright and his children found themselves homeless. Spending time on the streets and in shelters for two months. That's when a Kern County woman, a good samaritan, reached out and offered him a low-income apartment in Delano.

“We had nothing, the community came together and they donated furniture, food, clothes," said Wright.

A year later, Wright has rebuilt his life. Most importantly, he hasn't forgotten the community who made it possible. So he decided to host an Easter dinner for those in need. To make it possible he's fundraising; selling DVDs, collecting recyclables, making a difference in Delano.

“I'm basically doing it to say thank you, thank you to the community that did help us," said Wright.

Wright is hosting the dinner at Hyatt hotel in Delano on Easter Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Two-hundred seats will be available and it is first come, first serve. He has raised $1,000 so far.

If you'd like to help, he's also accepting donations of food, candy, Easter baskets for the kids. You can contact him at 553-5509.