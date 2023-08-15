BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owner Frances Rosales was crushed after Happy Jack’s was broken into on Sunday night, but now, her faith in humanity has been restored.

$200 set aside for the Ronald McDonald House was stolen from the restaurant, but now locals are showing support.

It started with a stranger walking in and handing her $200 to replace the stolen money. Then, Kern Radio host Scott Cox heard about the burglary, and immediately started raising money.

“Frances is wonderful, they do a lot of stuff for the Ronald McDonald House,” Cox said. “We’re big fans of Happy Jack’s, we’re big fans of Ronald McDonald House.”

Cox raised between $5 and $600, which means the Ronald McDonald House came out of this situation as the real winner.