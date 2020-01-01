Local family to be honored by organ donation group on Rose Parade float

A Rose Parade float will pay tribute to a local family that made the most difficult choice to help save lives in the future.

Every year the non-profit JJ’s Legacy and Dignity Health take part in the Donate Life float, honoring families that donated their loved one’s organs.

This time, the organization will honor the family of Nathan Street.

Nathan died in 2015 after a long fight with a brain tumor caused by DIPG. He was just 8 years old.

His family donated his tumor tissue so it can be used in research to help sientists save lives in the future.

The theme of the 2020 float is “The Light in the Darkness” and will be a tribute to 70 honorees.