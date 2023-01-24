BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and community members are invited to participate in events to raise awareness of the issue.

The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting Light Up the Night on Wednesday, Jan. 25. People are asked to gather at The Garden at 900 22nd St. at 6 p.m. hear from speakers and former human trafficking victims. They will “light up the night” using glow sticks after the speakers. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available for attendees.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Race Against Trafficking is a 5K Run/Walk at The Park at River Walk at 11298 Stockdale Highway. Registration is open until 7:45 a.m. on race day Proceeds go to the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation to assist human trafficking victims.

You can register for Saturday’s run/walk at this link.