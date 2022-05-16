BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is sponsoring several events throughout the month to destigmatize and raise awareness about mental health. They are also promoting community partner events to ensure everyone wanting to support the cause can find an event that works for them.

These are the events being held in May in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

May 17

Pop-up Resource Fair-Adults

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10417 Main St., Lamont

Hosted by Clinica Sierra Vista

Pop-up Resource Fair-Children’s

12-5 p.m.

10417 Main St., Lamont

Hosted by Clinica Sierra Vista

May 18

College Community Services Open House

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

29341 Kimberlina Rd, Wasco

Participants will be treated to refreshments and sweets, tour the clinic and meet the staff.

Now is the Time Community Event

4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

355 Dover Pkwy, Delano

Hosted by Clinica Sierra Vista and Child Guidance

May 19

A United Day of Hope: Tell Your Victory Story Health and Resource Fair

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1200 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield

Hosted by NAMI Kern County

Guest speakers will discuss mental health and family, the impact of social media, medications, stigmas in mental health in the African American community, mental health in the workplace and Zumba. Refreshments will be provided.

May 20

In Our Own Voice

2-3 p.m.

701 Beale Ave, Bakersfield

Hosted by NAMI Kern County

NAMI members will share their mental health journey and their recovery.

May 21

A United Day of Hope: Tell Your Victory Story Awards Gala

7-11 p.m.

1200 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield

Hosted by NAMI Kern County

Tickets for the black-tie event are on sale for $75. The dinner will include a keynote speaker, awards ceremony and entertainment. You can buy your tickets at www.namikerncounty.org.

May 25

Central Valley API Wellness Collaborative

3-4 p.m.

This event is being held via Zoom and Facebook Live. Go to Facebook page @KernBHRS or enter the Meeting ID 838 2319 4277 on Zoom to watch the event.

May 26

KernBHRS Inspiration Awards Ceremony

2 p.m.

2001 28th St, Bakersfield

The event is free to attend, and you can register for it here.

May 27

Donation Giveaway

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2821 H St, Bakersfield

Hosted by CCS

Anyone in need of supplies can stop by the event to pick up clothing, hygiene products and canned food, among other things.