Local dreamers feeling relief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Thursday dreamers are saying they are really feeling some relief. ​

Local dreamers, we spoke to say they live in constant fear, and while this alleviates some of that apprehension. They say the fight isn’t over yet.​

“I was a little scared about what could happen,” said Carlos Avedano, dreamer. “I have a summer school and a lot of other things that stress me right now.”​

Avedano describes the moments before the supreme court made its announcement on whether they would reject Trump’s administration’s attempt to dismantle DACA.

Avedano has been living in the U.S. since he was five years old. ​

His parents are farmworkers. He says he too worked the fields and feared that due to his status that would be the only place he would be able to find a job.

“I hated working the fields,” said Avedano. “Long hours, the heat, snakes.”​

But DACA changed his life, he says.​

“DACA has been opening a lot of doors for me and my family,” said Avedano​.

Avedano is a junior at CSU Bakersfield. He also works part-time at Bakersfield College.​

“DACA has made me feel more secured to be in this country, to work, to be here, and to keep applying for jobs,” said Avedano.

DACA suspends the deportation and gives undocumented immigrants who came into the U.S. before age 16 the right to obtain work permits and social security numbers. ​

In 2017, President Trump terminated the DACA program. But Thursday, the supreme court rejected the president’s attempt to end the program.​

Thanks to the decision over 700,000 dreamers will be allowed to stay in the U.S. including not only Avedano but Andrea Guevara and Karen Cid too​.

“I was really relieved that my life is no longer in limbo.,” said Guevara.

“I was so happy, so excited,” said Cid. “I called my mom and told her the good news. I was just so excited.”​

Both Guevara and Cid are also CSUB students​.

“My family is really happy,” said Guevara. “They’ve been calling me all day and congratulating me.”​

Even though the CSUB students are excited and happy about the announcement, they say they are aware the fight is far from over.​

“It’s not a permanent solution, so we’re still fighting for a path to citizenship,” said Cid. “We contribute to this country, so we deserve a path to citizenship.”​