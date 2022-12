Kern County once again showed its generosity and raised over $100,000 Wednesday for Children’s Miracle Network and the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

$102,554 was the amount raised as of the end of 17 News at 6 on Wednesday.

Every dollar raised in Kern County will stay in Kern County and improve pediatric medical care for local children.

