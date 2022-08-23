BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dogs and cats need your help. It’s literally a matter of life and death for hundreds of them at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center and you can save them at the Clear the Shelters event this weekend.



The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is packed. It’s been maxed out at capacity for almost year, dogs are being put down and shelter organizers say they desperately need your help to save these animals.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is at full capacity leading up to the ‘Clear the Shelters’ event this weekend.

“Saturday is the big day,” Julie Johnson the executive director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center said. “We have everything from puppies to big dogs, to in between to smalls. So there’s a lot more variety than what people have seen in years past. So I really believe this year there’s something for everyone.”

No kennel is left empty. Some kennels have as many as four dogs sharing the space.

“We have not had any breathing room at the shelter now for more than a year and it’s killing us,” Johnson said.

Big and small dogs, all waiting for their chance to be adopted at the biggest adoption event of the year.

“We did about just over 100 last year,” Johnson said. “The first year we did ‘Clear the Shelters’ we did 356. We want to get back to doing big numbers.”

Some people looking for dogs ahead of the event knowing these dogs may not be around afterwards.

“They’re so loveable it’s like they’re a part of the family,” Christina Berlanga a dog adopter said. “You know it just makes a family complete.”

If you can’t adopt, maybe you could foster a dog, it’s like being a babysitter. But either way, if you decide to adopt you need to be ready for that decision.

“If you own a dog that’s a lifelong commitment,” Johnson said. “This isn’t a couple month commitment. I’s a lifelong commitment. Make sure you know what you’re getting into when you get a dog no matter if your circumstances are going to change or not.”

The Clear the Shelters event will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday. You should get there early so you can be ahead of the long line.