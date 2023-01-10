BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield dog who inspired a series of children’s books died at the age 18, according to a post on the Indyohindy Facebook Page.

According to the post, Indy died on Dec. 17 but owner Teresa Adamo decided not to share the news until after the holidays.

On Indy’s last day, she was surrounded by her “hoo-man pack,” and was showered with affection, cheese and even some chocolate, according to the Facebook page.

According to the Indy, Oh Indy website, Indy was in a handful of books written by Adamo based on locations in Bakersfield and one where the pooch even ventured to Pismo Beach.

There will be a special event held in Indy’s honor at Cafe Smitten in Downtown Bakersfield on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the post.

The event will feature book signings, a free coloring station, hourly raffles and more. Visit the Indyohindy Facebook page to learn more.